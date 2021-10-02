Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TPL stock opened at $1,173.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $437.01 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,365.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,489.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

