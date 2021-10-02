Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ opened at $51.25 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

