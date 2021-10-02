Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.