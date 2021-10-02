Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 272 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 130,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

