Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

