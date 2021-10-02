Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 622,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,819. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

