Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 7,641 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

