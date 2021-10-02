Stephens Inc. AR Invests $3.49 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 173,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

