Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

