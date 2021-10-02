Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

