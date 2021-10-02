Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

