Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT opened at $121.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

