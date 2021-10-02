Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after buying an additional 76,710 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

