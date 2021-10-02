Step Hero (HERO) Market Cap Reaches $15.80 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $1.09 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.