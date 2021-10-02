State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $35.78 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of A stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

