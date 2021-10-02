State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $652.93 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

