State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,864 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,551,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 290,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

