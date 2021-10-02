State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $276,000 Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LXFR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $573 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.