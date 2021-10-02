State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $16.08 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

