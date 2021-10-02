State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $305,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

