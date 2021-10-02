State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $263,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

