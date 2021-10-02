State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $235,000 in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

