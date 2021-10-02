State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDS opened at $175.58 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $217.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -29.30%.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

