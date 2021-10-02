State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 226 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SMART Global by 662.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 87.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,362 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $45.28 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.