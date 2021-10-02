Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

STWD opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.