Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.