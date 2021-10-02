StableUSD (USDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.