St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

STJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

LON:STJ traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,491 ($19.48). The stock had a trading volume of 813,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,605 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.41. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.