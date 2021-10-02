SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 292.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

