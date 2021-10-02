SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

