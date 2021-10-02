SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

