Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.78.

NYSE:SQ opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.53. Square has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

