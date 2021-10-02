SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.