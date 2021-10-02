SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.