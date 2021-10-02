Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

