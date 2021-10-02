Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Spire has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

