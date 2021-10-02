Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$225.15 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $133.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

