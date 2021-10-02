Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SEPJF remained flat at $$52.61 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Spectris has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

