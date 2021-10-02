SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,745,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

