SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

