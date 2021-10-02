Southside Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SBSI stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

