South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.80

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 101822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.38).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on S32 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -62.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

