Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Sonos has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

