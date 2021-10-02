Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

