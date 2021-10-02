Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.85 ($31.59).

A number of research firms recently commented on GLE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EPA:GLE opened at €26.96 ($31.72) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.24 and a 200 day moving average of €24.93.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

