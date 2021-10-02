SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.