SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.27% of SITE Centers worth $453,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

