Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

