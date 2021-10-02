Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 62,060 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

