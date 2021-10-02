Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 430.3% in September

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 430.3% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

