Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 116,800.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

SVXY stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

